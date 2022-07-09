As per the statement, the repair and maintenance campaign will take care of potholes, damaged blacktops footpaths and central verge, green cover, paint, street-lights, road reflectors as well as upkeep of public utilities like toilets and water ATMs. Additionally, regular and continued upkeep and cleanliness of these roads by removal of garbage, C&D (construction and demolition) waste and silt from drains shall be done while involving the Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and RWAs. The action plan of the exercise will be put before the LG by July 12 and will be reviewed at regular interval, it said.