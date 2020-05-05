In a late-night notification on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government imposed a 'Special Corona Fees ' of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of all the liquor brands. The revised prices will be applicable from today across the national capital.

The Finance Department of the Delhi government said, "70 per cent of the maximum retail price (will be levied) on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption "off" the premises. The govt's move is aimed at getting more revenue flowing in its already depleting coffers due to the coronavirus lockdown since March 24.

Here are few things you should keep in mind before venturing out to get liquor in Delhi:

1) Out of total 850 liquor shops in Delhi, state govt has allowed only 150 state-run liquor shops to be opened.

2) The sale of liquor has been capped at 9 litres and 1 beer case for one customer.

3) Only five persons will be allowed in a shop at one time and social distancing norms have to be followed.

4) No liquor stores will be allowed to operate in in a containment area, there are above 100 containment areas in all 11 districts of the national capital.

5) No alcohol shop will be allowed to open in a mall or a marketing complex.

6) Only standalone liquor shops have been allowed to operate across the country in red, orange and green zones.

7) The Delhi authorities has issued an order allowing state-run liquor shops to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm in the city.

8) Customers must obey the personal protection protocol to be allowed entry inside the liquor stores. Spitting or not wearing a mask is a punishable offence under the prevailing laws.

9) A comparison between the old rates and the new rates of select brands:

Antiquity Blue Ultra Premium Whisky: Old - ₹900, New: Rs 1,530

McDowells No. 1: Old - Rs 370, New: ₹629

Blenders Pride Rare: Old: 750, New: ₹1,275

Royal Challenge: Old: ₹450, New Rs 765

Black Dog Centenary: Old: ₹1,450, New ₹2,465

CHIVAS Regal 12 Years Old: ₹2,800, New: ₹4,760

Teacher Highland Cream: Old - ₹1500, New: ₹2550

