NEW DELHI : The Delhi Village Development Board has sanctioned 342 schemes dedicated towards the improvement of various facilities in villages in the capital, including roads and water bodies, an official statement said on Monday.

The decision to sanction the schemes was taken following a virtual meeting of the Board, chaired by Development Minister Gopal Rai, who stressed on "time-bound progress of village development projects".

The schemes with an outlay of ₹235 crore will be dedicated towards improving facilities in the village areas, including roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, cremation centres, and playgrounds, as well as supply of water and electricity, the statement from Delhi government said.

The chairman stressed time-bound action by the department concerned and directed the main executing agency of village development works — irrigation and flood control department -- to expedite the preparation of project estimates and also execution of sanctioned projects within the given time frame, the statement said.

