In a latest development, Delhi government has made precaution or booster dose available free of cost for people in the age group of 18-59 years in government hospitals. So far, precautionary dose were available at the private hospitals at a cost of ₹225.

The Delhi government’s decision comes at a time when Delhi is seeing a surge of Covid cases. There are 2,970 active Covid cases in the city with a positivity rate of 4.47%

“In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, precaution dose will be available for 18-59 years of age group, free of cost in all government Covid vaccination centre (CVCs) w.e.f. 21st April 2022," read the order issued by Dr Monika Rana, Director, Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi government reviewed by Mint.

“All DMs, CDMOs and DIOs are requested to issue necessary instructions to all concerned in this regard so that all eligible beneficiaries can now avail the benefit of precaution dose in government Covid vaccination centres," stated the order.

“All persons above 18 years of age up to 59 years will now be eligible for precaution dose at government CVCs free of cost in addition to the HCWs, FLW and elderly population above 60 years of age. However, the provision of paid precaution dose in private CVCs will continue to be available," it stated.

Precaution or booster dose of a vaccine boosts immunity in the body further by activating the memory cells to produce more antibodies against Covid.

The Delhi government has made necessary changes in Co-WIN wherein both online appointments and walk-in appointments will be available.

For precaution dose, same vaccine as used for previous doses will be used for precaution dose. Eligibility for precaution dose will be after completion of 9 months (39 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose.

The State government has said that it is not necessary to register any citizen afresh for administration of precaution dose. However, in order to adhere to the vaccination protocol specified by the ministry of health & family welfare, the vaccinator must locate the existing vaccination record of the beneficiary, verify the documents and administer the dose upon successful verification and record the vaccination.

“Vaccination teams are responsible for correctly recording the details of the vaccination and must take care to avoid any errors in recording. The verifier should confirm from the citizen if the information available in the CoWIN system is correct or not and must make the updates in information, if necessary," it read.

In the last 24 hours, the city has recorded around 965 Covid cases and one death against 20,480 tests conducted to detect the virus.