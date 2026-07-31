Delhi govt says no legal action against CJP protesters, but no protection for those with ‘criminal antecedents’

The Delhi government issued an order on Thursday, promising that police will not take any adverse legal action against those who participated in the students' protests in the national capital that forced resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister.

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The government, however, said that individuals with a criminal background will have to face action, news agency ANI reported.

Mass protests were held last week in Delhi and other parts of the country over the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) exam. The protest was led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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What does the Delhi govt order say? In its order, the home department of the Delhi government said that with regard to arrests or detentions, if already made, in these cases, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously.

According to the release, as many as 13 FIRs had been registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the recent protests as of 6 pm on July 29.

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While the government has directed no adverse legal action against protesters, "The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court," the Delhi Government order read, according to ANI.

On arrests and detentions already made in connection with the FIRs, the government directed that "the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously."

The Delhi government said it "does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account."

The decision follows a Supreme Court order dated July 28, in Shailendra Mani Tripathi v. Union of India & Ors.

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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had led a 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike against the NEET-UG paper leak. The government agreed to their demands, and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister. The government also agreed to provide suitable compensation to the aspirants who died by suicide and withdraw FIRs against protesters.

Earlier on July 28, the Supreme Court directed all States to release students below the age of 18 who were arrested or detained during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents.

The Court also directed that no coercive action be taken against students for the time being, ordered preservation of all electronic evidence relating to the protests, and observed that the allegations placed before it, prima facie, warrant an independent and impartial probe.

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The Court has further directed that persons arrested in connection with the student protests who do not have criminal antecedents shall also be released, while permitting investigation in the cases to continue in accordance with law.

(With inputs from ANI)