Delhi residents, who opted for power subsidy, will get relief on their electricity bill till 31 March 2024. Delhi power minister Atishi stated that the city's residents will have to submit fresh applications to continue availing of the benefit.

"Those who opted for subsidy in October (2022), will get it till March 31 of the coming year. After that they will have to opt for it in each financial year," the minister said.

Last year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a change in the free electricity scheme of his government, saying the power subsidy will be provided to only those consumers who would apply for it.

According to the government, there are over 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi out of which 48 lakh have applied to the discoms for getting a subsidy.

The Delhi government provides a 100% subsidy on monthly consumption of upto 200 units. Those consuming 201-400 units per month get 50% capped at ₹850.

Recently, CM Kejriwal stated that a conspiracy is being hatched to stop his government's free electricity scheme, but he will not let it succeed at any cost.

While addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal claimed that round-the-clock free electricity to the people of Delhi makes the BJP uncomfortable.

He also said the subsidy being provided to power discoms will be audited. "We had ordered an audit of discoms when we formed government in Delhi in 2013."

Delhi Power minister Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit and directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days.

"A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government. Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister... It shows that something is amiss," Atishi claimed.

"Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the LG is colluding with the discoms," she alleged.