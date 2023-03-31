Delhi govt says subsidy on electricity to continue till March 31 next year2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that a conspiracy is being hatched to stop his government's free electricity scheme
Delhi residents, who opted for power subsidy, will get relief on their electricity bill till 31 March 2024. Delhi power minister Atishi stated that the city's residents will have to submit fresh applications to continue availing of the benefit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×