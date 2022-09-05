Delhi govt school children will elect their own Student Advisory Board

The Delhi government has introduced Student Advisory Board in its schools to augment student participation in various leadership roles, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE)
The Delhi government has introduced Student Advisory Board in its schools wherein school children will elect their own advisory board for various leadership roles, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).
The Student Advisory Board (SAB) will act as a voice of students and will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students, by designing, managing and executing various school activities, a circular from the DoE said.
Schools have been given strict guidelines that these boards ought to be similarly divided regarding orientation in co-ed schools. Before the elections, students will likewise be told about "values and activities to search for" while picking board individuals, for example, "consistently helps his/her classmates", "activities never cause physical, profound or mental harm to self or others"
This project will first be introduced in 20 schools on a pilot basis, and the boards will contain two children from each segment of grades 7, 8, 9 and 11 who will be chosen through intra-section elections.
The DoE will be taking training sessions for the School Advisory Board individuals with the expressed objectives of ‘vision of excellence’, ‘a sense of responsibility’, ‘vision setting’, ‘goal setting’ and ‘execution’, and will be conducting “exposure visits" to other schools with such boards. The DoE further stated that the training for the SAB members will happen twice in total
“Two general secretaries will lead the SAB from class 11 whom the SAB members of classes 7, 8, 9 and 11 will choose. To be eligible to become the general secretary, the student must be a member of the SAB," the circular said.
All the elected members of the SAB will be part of one (at least) or more sub committee/s as decided by 'teacher coordinators' and head of school.
According to the DoE, two teachers (one TGT and one PGT) from a school will be designated as teacher coordinators, who will be nominated by the head of the school.
They will attend trainings regarding formation and execution of SAB and provide regular feedback of the pilot project. They will also brainstorm ideas, design events and activities, and conduct training to teach SAB students various skills, the DoE said.
The project has begun from September 3, and will continue till May 11, 2023.
