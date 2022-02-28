NEW DELHI : The Delhi government is set to organise a ‘Business Blasters’ investment summit at the Thyagaraj Stadium on 5 March. During this event over 100 top business ideas from government school students will be presented to the investors.

Business Blasters is the Delhi government’s school start-up programme where students of Classes 11 and 12 propose business ideas and the government helps them in giving these pitches a shape.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, informed that 51,000 start-up ideas were submitted by the students in the ‘Business Blasters’ initiative, out of which 1,000 were shortlisted for the second round of the programme.

The Delhi deputy CM also informed that as many as 700 students will be given direct admission to BBA programmes in state universities and colleges such as Delhi Technological University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology among others.

“Out of these 1,000 ideas, 100 plus student-led top business ideas have been selected. We will organise a Business Blasters investment summit on March 5 at Thyagaraj Stadium. These top business ideas will be put forth before the investors. I want all the investors of the country, who want to invest in new business ideas, to attend the summit," Sisodia said.

The shortlisted students have been given the training to answer all business-related queries, Sisodia said.

“I want to invite all the investors to come and see where the future Tata, Birla and Infosys-like company owners are studying today. These students will one day provide jobs to many others," he said.

