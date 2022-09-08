The Directorate of Education has informed that the online registration of candidates will continue till September 13 and schools allotted to registered candidates will be displayed on September 16
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Directorate of Education on Thursday began the online registration for class 11 non-plan admissions in Delhi government schools. It is important to note that the non-plan admissions are for those students who have been out of school, dropped out for any reason, students whose parents have been transferred from different states to Delhi and if a student comes from unrecognised school.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Directorate of Education on Thursday began the online registration for class 11 non-plan admissions in Delhi government schools. It is important to note that the non-plan admissions are for those students who have been out of school, dropped out for any reason, students whose parents have been transferred from different states to Delhi and if a student comes from unrecognised school.
The DoE has informed that the online registration of candidates will continue till September 13 and schools allotted to registered candidates will be displayed on September 16. According to the DoE circular, “submission and verification of documents for admission in allotted schools has to be done between September 17 to September 21. Forms for registration are available on the home page of the department's website."
The DoE has informed that the online registration of candidates will continue till September 13 and schools allotted to registered candidates will be displayed on September 16. According to the DoE circular, “submission and verification of documents for admission in allotted schools has to be done between September 17 to September 21. Forms for registration are available on the home page of the department's website."
"Director of Education at his discretion may provide relaxation in upper age to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) to remove the hardship on the grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student," the circular notified.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Director of Education at his discretion may provide relaxation in upper age to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) to remove the hardship on the grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student," the circular notified.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Guidelines for admissions:
As per the circular issuing guidelines for the parents of students seeking admissions, it said, “the students who have passed class X during the Academic Session 2021-22 from Govt. / Govt. Aided Schools under Directorate of Education are not eligible to apply for registration. They shall approach their last attended school for further assistance if transfer is required to another Govt. school."
Guidelines for admissions:
As per the circular issuing guidelines for the parents of students seeking admissions, it said, “the students who have passed class X during the Academic Session 2021-22 from Govt. / Govt. Aided Schools under Directorate of Education are not eligible to apply for registration. They shall approach their last attended school for further assistance if transfer is required to another Govt. school."
Students who have passed their Secondary examination (Class X) directly from NIOS with 55% marks or above in aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities without Skill Subjects and with 50% marks or above in aggregate of 5 main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities with Skill Subjects, the circular further notified.
Students who have passed their Secondary examination (Class X) directly from NIOS with 55% marks or above in aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities without Skill Subjects and with 50% marks or above in aggregate of 5 main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities with Skill Subjects, the circular further notified.
Here's how to register: Check links
Visit the Directorate of Education official website here