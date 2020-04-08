Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Delhi, which has infected 576 people and killed seven, the Delhi government on Wednesday has identified 20 hotspots and have decided to seal them.

"Some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed. Total 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas," said Delhi Deputy CM Manisha Sisodia to ANI.

Sisodia also warned residents that those stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily or else action will be taken against those not following it.

So far, several pockets in the city have been declared containment zones, including parts of Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden, Vasundhara Enclave, Kalyanpuri, Pandav Nagar, Krishan Kunj, Khichripur, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Patparganj, according to IANS.

Here is the complete list of hotspots according to PTI reports:

1. Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire effected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092.

12. VarDhaman Appartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), WestVinod NagarDelhi 110092.

17. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap khand , Jhilmil Colony.





Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting, via video-conferencing, with members of Parliament from Delhi regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in Delhi. He made clear that wearing face masks was compulsory in the national capital for anyone stepping out of house.

MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, representing the national capital, attended the video conference.

The Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain confirmed a total of 576 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi so far, out of which 35 patients are in ICU and eight on ventilators.