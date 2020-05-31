Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Delhi govt seeks 5,000 crore from Centre to pay employees' salaries
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi govt seeks 5,000 crore from Centre to pay employees' salaries

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST PTI

  • Sisodia, who also holds the finance department charge, said the Delhi government requires 3,500 crore per month to pay salaries to its employees and to meet other needs
  • In past two months, our GST collection has been only 500 crore each month, Sisodia said

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government has demanded 5,000 crore assistance from the Centre to be able to pay salaries to its employees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

The Delhi government has demanded 5,000 crore assistance from the Centre to be able to pay salaries to its employees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance department charge, said the Delhi government requires 3,500 crore per month to pay salaries to its employees and to meet other needs.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance department charge, said the Delhi government requires 3,500 crore per month to pay salaries to its employees and to meet other needs.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"However in past two months, our GST collection has been only 500 crore each month. We need at least 7,000 crore to be able to pay salaries to our employees many of whom are discharging frontline duties against the coronavirus epidemic," Sisodia said in a press conference.

The Deputy CM said that in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he had demanded 5,000 crore from the Centre as Delhi did not get anything from the disaster relief fund that was given to other states.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated