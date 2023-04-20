Delhi govt sends notice to 12 private schools over expensive books and uniforms. Details here2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:02 AM IST
Earlier on April 7, the AAP Minister had taken cognizance of the issue of private schools compelling parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors and directed the Education Department to take strict action against these schools.
The Delhi government sent show cause notice to 12 private schools for violating the guidelines of the Education Department on books and uniforms. Apart from this, the government has also initiated an enquiry against six other schools, news agency ANI has reported citing an official statement.
