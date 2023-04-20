The Delhi government sent show cause notice to 12 private schools for violating the guidelines of the Education Department on books and uniforms. Apart from this, the government has also initiated an enquiry against six other schools, news agency ANI has reported citing an official statement.

This "immediate action" has been taken based on parents' complaints, the Delhi government said in the statement. Delhi Education Minister Atishi also said that "unsatisfactory responses" from the schools will lead to strict action against them.

"Following complaints from parents, show cause notices were sent to private schools for charging exorbitantly high for books and uniforms. Strict action under the Delhi School Education Act 1973 to be taken against schools violating the guidelines of the Education Department on books and uniforms. Unsatisfactory response from schools on the issue will lead to strict action against them," Atishi said.

Earlier on April 7, the AAP Minister had taken cognizance of the issue of private schools compelling parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors and directed the Education Department to take strict action against these schools.

"Violation of Education Department guidelines on books and school uniforms by private schools will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against such schools," Atishi had said in a statement.

Earlier in March, the Delhi government had warned private schools of taking strict action if they force parents to buy expensive study materials and uniforms from them or any specific vendor. It has also directed private schools not to change the design, color, or any other specification of uniforms for at least three years, the statement said. According to the order, Delhi private schools will also need to display names, addresses, contact numbers, and other details of at least five stationary or book shops in their close proximity.

The Education Department had issued strict instructions to schools on March 17 to comply with the guidelines on the sale of books and school uniforms. It states that immediate notice must be issued stating the reasons in case of any complaint. In case of violation, action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the DSE Act 1973.

It is to be noted that the guidelines of the Education Department state that private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session to inform parents.

Additionally, schools must also display at least five nearby shops' addresses and phone numbers on their websites where parents can purchase books and school uniforms. Parents have the freedom to buy these items from any store as per their convenience, and the school cannot compel them to purchase from a particular vendor.

(With inputs from ANI)