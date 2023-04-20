Earlier in March, the Delhi government had warned private schools of taking strict action if they force parents to buy expensive study materials and uniforms from them or any specific vendor. It has also directed private schools not to change the design, color, or any other specification of uniforms for at least three years, the statement said. According to the order, Delhi private schools will also need to display names, addresses, contact numbers, and other details of at least five stationary or book shops in their close proximity.

