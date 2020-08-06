NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal recommending to reopen hotels, gyms, and weekly markets, citing fall in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, people familiar with the matter said.

Earlier, Baijal had overruled the Delhi government's decision to re-open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis as part of Unlock 3.

Earlier, Baijal had overruled the Delhi government's decision to re-open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis as part of Unlock 3.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office today announced that hotels and weekly bazaars would be allowed to function on a trial basis for a week while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures in view of COVID-19, news agency ANI reported.

In the Unlock 3' guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5.

Delhi today recorded 1,299 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.41 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,059, Delhi health department said.

Fifteen fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department added.

The national capital recorded 1,076 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths yesterday. The number of active cases rose to 10,348 on Thursday from 10,072 the previous day.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,059 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,41,531 in Delhi, the health department bulletin said.

