Home >News >India >Delhi govt sets up vaccine centre for people travelling abroad

Delhi govt sets up vaccine centre for people travelling abroad

According to officials, this facility will be available to those who need to undertake international travel within August 31.
1 min read . 02:09 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Monday started a special vaccination centre in the city for students, athletes and people who have to travel abroad for work, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here.

Sisodia had on Sunday announced that those travelling abroad for these specific reasons can get their second dose of Covishield vaccine at this particular centre after a gap of just 28 days.

The centre has been set up at the Navyug School on Mandir Marg.

Those who wish to avail the facility will have to carry their passports and relevant travel documents.

According to officials, this facility will be available to those who need to undertake international travel within August 31.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine can be taken after a gap of 28 to 84 days at this centre by students who have to go abroad for studies, people taking up jobs in foreign countries and athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending the International Olympics to be held in Tokyo, they said.

