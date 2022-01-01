The Delhi government on Saturday ordered the shutdown of Sonia Vihar Pusta Shani Market Block-E and Johripur Shani Market Road Karawal Nagar for flouting Covid-19 safety protocols.

Delhi had recently announced ‘Yellow alert’ under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) in the wake of rising Covid cases due to highly infectious Omicron.

The government has shut down cinema halls, spas, gyms, and multiplexes.

Delhi Metro, restaurants, and bars are currently operating at 50% seating capacity. Marriages and funerals have been allowed, but with the attendance of 20 persons. Social, political, cultural, religious and festival events have been prohibited.

In view of this, the government said in an order: “As per the GRAP for compliance and enforcement Covid Appropriate Behaviour for the market area it has been directed to ensure that the public who visit such markets strictly wear masks, maintain social distancing etc. without fail."

“If the aforesaid norms of CAB are not maintained at any establishment/business premises/mall/market or any other places, then such premises mall/market/weekly market etc. shall be liable to be closed," it added.

Further, it said that no weekly market shall be allowed to function on roadsides. The weekly markets can be allowed to function at suitable nearby grounds/school grounds, where the SOP/guidelines of DDMA can be strictly implemented.

In view of this, the government shut the above-mentioned markets, except those dealing with emergency services.

Prior to this, the state had ordered two markets in Seelampur – fruit market and Nehru Market in North East Delhi's Seelampur – to close till 10 pm of 31 December.

Protocol violations on new year

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 657 challans on New Year's eve. Of the total, 36 challans were for drink and drive, and 103 were for dangerous driving.

"On the New Year eve on December 31, Delhi Traffic Police issued 657 challans including 36 for drink & drive, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for riding without a helmet, 48 for triple riding, and 100 for other traffic-related offences," the police said.

Covid situation in city

In a massive surge, Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,716 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since 21 May, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 3.64%, according to data shared by the city’s health department.

Saturday's tally of coronavirus cases was 51% higher than the figures registered a day before and the positivity rate reached 3.64%.

On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73% and 2.44% respectively, as per official figures.

The huge spike in fresh cases in the span of the last few days in Delhi is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in the city.

