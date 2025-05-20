Delhi Govt slashes MLA local area fund by two-thirds – from ₹15 crore to ₹5 crore

In October last year, the then Aam Aamdi Party (AAP) government had increased the MLA LAD Fund from 10 crore to 15 crore, months ahead of the assembly polls.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published20 May 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta presented the first Budget 2025-26 of the newly formed BJP government during the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in March
Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta presented the first Budget 2025-26 of the newly formed BJP government during the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in March(Amit Sharma)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi government has slashed the annual MLA local area fund by two-thirds. The MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund issued each year to the Members of Legislislative Assembly (MLA) has been reduced from 15 crore to 5 crore, according to a recent notification. 

In October last year, the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had increased the MLA LAD Fund from 10 crore to 15 crore, months ahead of the assembly polls. The AAP was defeated by the BJP in the polls held in February this year.

Also Read | Top Delhi govt officers shifted in major reshuffle by home ministry | Full list

“In pursuance of Cabinet decision… the allocation of funds under MLALAD (MLA Local Area Development) scheme has been kept to 5 crore per Assembly constituency per year from financial year 2025-26," read an order issued recently by the Urban Development department.

Further, the Council of Ministers directed that this will be an untied fund and could be spent for the approved works of capital nature as well as repairs and maintenance of the assets without a ceiling, the notice read.

A BJP MLA was quoted by news agency PTI saying that the government set aside 350 crore under the MLA LAD Fund that was divided into 5 crore each among the 70 legislators in Delhi.

In the previous AAP regime, 4 crore was provided to each MLA in 2021-22 and 2022-23, which was enhanced to 7 crore in 2023-24 and eventually to 15 crore last year.

What is MLALAD fund?

MLALAD funds are issued every year to MLAs for local development. The works taken up using this fund includes repairing of roads, developing parks, and laying sewer lines in colonies.

The MLALAD fund is modelled on a similar programme for MPs, where Parliamentarians are provided funds for their constituencies from the Union government.

Also Read | Gold price today in your city: Check Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi on May 19

The MLAs and MPs do not directly receive the funds. They recommend projects for the scheme and get funds.

In pursuance of Cabinet decision… the allocation of funds under MLALAD scheme has been kept to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore per Assembly constituency per year.

As an exception during Covid-19 pandemic, the funds were directed towards personal protective equipment such as masks and testing kits. The funds have also been used for natural disaster relief in some states.

The union government allots MPLAD funds to a tune of 5 crore a year to each parliamentarian, state governments set their own allocations and guidelines.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Govt slashes MLA local area fund by two-thirds – from ₹15 crore to ₹5 crore
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.