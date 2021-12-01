The Delhi government has reduced VAT on petrol to 19.40% from 30%. With this, petrol prices have been reduced by ₹8 per litre. The new rates to come in effect from midnight. The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in the national capital stands at ₹103.97/litre. It is likely that price of petrol after the VAT cut will go down from to ₹95 per litre.

Last year, the VAT on petrol in Delhi increased to 30% in July 2020. While the VAT on diesel increased to 16.75% in the same period. Since 2014, the VAT on fuel has increased six times in the national capital.

The move has come after the Central Government cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel in the eve of Diwali.

The petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel prices

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.