Delhi govt soon to distribute 10,000 DIY kits to promote urban farming

Presenting the Delhi Budget with the basic theme of Rozgar (employment) last month in the Delhi assembly, finance minister Manish Sisodia said the union territory will create nearly 100,000 jobs in the next five years in the environment sector, including 25,000 jobs for women under the smart urban farming initiative. The Aam Aadmi Party government had allocated ₹266 crore total outlay for the environment sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}