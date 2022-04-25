Delhi govt soon to distribute 10,000 DIY kits to promote urban farming

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi government will be distributing 10,000 DIY kits (Do It Yourself) to promote urban farming announced in this year's budget. The city government has launched the 'urban farming' campaign to encourage residents of the city to grow vegetables on their rooftops and verandahs.
The kits, including summer and winter crop seeds, biofertilisers, manure, and a leaflet on how to go about it, will be provided by the Environment department.
Presenting the Delhi Budget with the basic theme of Rozgar (employment) last month in the Delhi assembly, finance minister Manish Sisodia said the union territory will create nearly 100,000 jobs in the next five years in the environment sector, including 25,000 jobs for women under the smart urban farming initiative. The Aam Aadmi Party government had allocated ₹266 crore total outlay for the environment sector.
The Delhi government will launch the ‘Smart Urban Farming’ initiative in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. Residents will be trained to help them grow vegetables in small spaces.
