The Delhi government on Tuesday enforced ‘Yellow alert’ under GRAP, with additional Covid-related restrictions to be imposed soon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The CM said that the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has been above 0.5%, therefore they have decided to impose ‘yellow alert’ of the Graded Response Action Plan. “A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon," Kejriwal added.

The ‘Yellow alert’ involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others.

During a press conference, CM Kejriwal said that Delhi is prepared 10 times more than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases this time. He spoke about the recent trend in Covid cases and said "Covid cases are mild, and there is no increase in consumption of oxygen or use of ventilators despite the spike".

National capital Delhi has reported a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past week. Yesterday, the national capital registered 331 new cases of coronavirus--highest single-day rise since June 9. The city has second-highest Omicron cases at 165 after Maharashtra.

Delhi's caselaod has surged to 14,43,352 including 1,103 active cases, according to health department.

To mitigate the threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Delhi government enforced night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM from Monday.

What is the meaning of a Yellow alert in Delhi?

Delhi residents will have to face more stringent restrictions as the alert has been sounded on Tuesday. Though the union territory has not issued any guidelines yet, all the educational institutes might get closed for a brief period.

Besides, shops selling non-essential items will be opened on alternate days.

Malls will be open based on an odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Only one weekly market per zone with 50% vendors will be allowed to open.

The transport capacity of metros and other public buses will be halved. Marriage and funeral will also see a cut in the list of attendees.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums will remain shut.

Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed.

Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools will also be closed in yellow alert, although national or international sports events can be held.

Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral.

Religious places will remain open but entry of devotees will be restricted.

There is also a provision to ban social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities in this alert.

