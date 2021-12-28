The Delhi government on Tuesday enforced ‘Yellow alert’ under GRAP, with additional Covid-related restrictions to be imposed soon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The CM said that the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has been above 0.5%, therefore they have decided to impose ‘yellow alert’ of the Graded Response Action Plan. “A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon," Kejriwal added.

