Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will start a month-long campaign to check dust pollution at construction sites from Thursday. Under the anti-dust campaign, 586 teams from 12 govt departments will monitor pollution norms' compliance at construction sites in Delhi, he added.

The campaign has been started as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat pollution, according to the minister, who spoke at a press conference at his home in Civil Lines.

"The anti-dust campaign has begun today in Delhi. As many as 586 teams of 12 government departments and agencies have been formed to check dust pollution at construction sites across the city. This campaign will continue for a month till November 6," Rai said.

These teams will conduct surprise inspections at construction sites to check whether they are complying with the pollution norms.

According to the regulations, construction sites larger than 5,000 square metres (sqm) will need to set up one anti-smog gun, those larger than 10,000 sqm, two anti-smog guns, and sites larger than 15,000 sqm, three anti-smog guns.

Similarly, sites bigger than 20,000 sqm will have to engage four anti-smog guns to combat dust pollution.

Other measures to curb pollution

Earlier in a meeting on 29 September, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had declared that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital from 25 October.

He had also stated the Delhi government will launch its 24X7 war room on October 3 to combat pollution and ensure effective and serious implementation of amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Graded Response Action Plan is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

On 30 September, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan in order to curb air pollution in Delhi.

Delhi's Winter Action Plan:



🌾Parali Decomposer

🪨Anti-Dust

🚗Vehicular Pollution

🗑️Waste Burning Ban

👨🏻‍🏭 Industry

💥Cracker Ban

🏭Real-time source

💚Paryavaran Mitra

♻️E-waste Park

🌳Green Cover

🪖Green War Room

📱Green Delhi App

🎯Hotspots

🚧GRAP

🤝🏼States



Kejriwal during his address said, 2 crore people of Delhi have taken many measures to get rid of pollution in association with AAP government.

The Chief Minister also said, the Delhi government is hoping to work with neighbouring cities of NCR, the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution.

