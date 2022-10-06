In order to ensure that construction sites are adhering to pollution standards, a month-long anti-dust campaign was launched in Delhi on Thursday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will start a month-long campaign to check dust pollution at construction sites from Thursday. Under the anti-dust campaign, 586 teams from 12 govt departments will monitor pollution norms' compliance at construction sites in Delhi, he added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will start a month-long campaign to check dust pollution at construction sites from Thursday. Under the anti-dust campaign, 586 teams from 12 govt departments will monitor pollution norms' compliance at construction sites in Delhi, he added.
The campaign has been started as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat pollution, according to the minister, who spoke at a press conference at his home in Civil Lines.
The campaign has been started as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat pollution, according to the minister, who spoke at a press conference at his home in Civil Lines.
"The anti-dust campaign has begun today in Delhi. As many as 586 teams of 12 government departments and agencies have been formed to check dust pollution at construction sites across the city. This campaign will continue for a month till November 6," Rai said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The anti-dust campaign has begun today in Delhi. As many as 586 teams of 12 government departments and agencies have been formed to check dust pollution at construction sites across the city. This campaign will continue for a month till November 6," Rai said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These teams will conduct surprise inspections at construction sites to check whether they are complying with the pollution norms.
These teams will conduct surprise inspections at construction sites to check whether they are complying with the pollution norms.
According to the regulations, construction sites larger than 5,000 square metres (sqm) will need to set up one anti-smog gun, those larger than 10,000 sqm, two anti-smog guns, and sites larger than 15,000 sqm, three anti-smog guns.
According to the regulations, construction sites larger than 5,000 square metres (sqm) will need to set up one anti-smog gun, those larger than 10,000 sqm, two anti-smog guns, and sites larger than 15,000 sqm, three anti-smog guns.
Similarly, sites bigger than 20,000 sqm will have to engage four anti-smog guns to combat dust pollution.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Similarly, sites bigger than 20,000 sqm will have to engage four anti-smog guns to combat dust pollution.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other measures to curb pollution
Earlier in a meeting on 29 September, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had declared that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital from 25 October.
Other measures to curb pollution
Earlier in a meeting on 29 September, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had declared that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital from 25 October.
He had also stated the Delhi government will launch its 24X7 war room on October 3 to combat pollution and ensure effective and serious implementation of amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).