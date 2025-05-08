Delhi govt suspends leaves of all officials amid India-Pakistan tension after attack on Jammu

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Delhi government) announced on Thursday (May 8, 2025) that, in view of the prevailing situation and the need for preparedness of the emergency response system, no leave shall be granted to any officer or government official.

It is noteworthy that the authority has stated that all leaves stand cancelled until further notice. “In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any officer/official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders,” said the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Similarly, in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the government of West Bengal has also cancelled leaves for the state government officials until further order. This notification was issued by the Department of Finance on May 7 (Thursday).