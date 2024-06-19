Delhi govt takes emergency measures as national capital grapples with severe heatwave | 10 points

Amid sweltering heatwave that claimed lives of five in national capital Delhi, and at least ten in Noida, Delhi health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj chaired a meeting with hospitals and instructed them to scale up beds for patients.

The Uttar Pradesh authorities have also informed that at least 44 people have died due to heatstroke since may, across the state.

Northern India is battling the longest heatwave period India has witnessed. The southwest monsoon's advancement seems to have staggered despite an instrumenting an early onset of monsoon in Kerala.

Further national capital Delhi is also battling severe water crisis and power outages as national capital records historic peak demands.

IMD informed that conditions are now favourable for further advancement of the Monsoon which had made no significant progress between June 12 and 18, extending the wait for rains in north India which is reeling from the sweltering heat.

Delhi heatwave: What AAP minister instructed -Delhi Police beat officers and patrolling teams will be requested help in shifting homeless to shelter homes in case they are found on a footpath, under open sky

-Delhi Police Commissioner urged to ask their patrolling teams to call Ambulances in case their teams spot destitute is running high fever or sick

-Hospitals to scale up the beds for patients of heat related illnesses. Circular issued to Hospitals and CATS Ambulance service

-Bharadwaj informed that the Delhi government has asked all the MS/MDs/CDMOs/DGHS to ensure that emergency remain operational 24 hours of the day in the hospitals

-A senior doctor must always remain present in the emergency to handle patients affected due to prolonged heat. Further, all the necessary medicines required for treatment of such patients also must remain in the hospitals

-All the CDMOs are also directed to ensure that even if such a patient comes to the dispensaries, the immediate treatment is given to the patient and he is shifted to the nearest hospital in ambulance

-CATS is also directed to ensure that the calls for such admission of patients are attended immediately and the patients are transferred to the nearest hospitals

-All the ambulances of the CATS Department must remain on high alert during the day as well as night and some of the ambulances be parked near the most affected area and near shelter homes

-Delhi government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital