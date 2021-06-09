A Delhi government team lauded the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, and announced that the 'Mumbai model' of curbing the infection cases will be implemented in the national capital soon.

The BMC said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Delhi government team comprising senior officials of the Delhi government's health department, Dr Sanjay Agarwal and Dr Dharmendra Kumar, paid a visit to Mumbai recently to study the steps taken by the BMC. During the visit, the team discussed various issues, including decentralisation achieved through Ward War Rooms, successful management of oxygen supply and jumbo hospitals set up in a short span of time, the BMC said in the release.

The delegates visited the BMC's jumbo COVID-19 hospital in Goregaon and Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, and got acquainted with the management of the hospital.

"At the end of this visit, the Delhi Government team said that the work done by BMC is exemplary and the 'Mumbai model' will be implemented in Delhi soon," the BMC said. The Delhi government team visited the Ward War Room of the two wards, D and K/East, to understand the management of COVID-19 patients and bed allotment by the BMC through the ward war rooms. The BMC has set up 24 ward level war rooms to decentralise emergency response.

The BMC-run 1,800-bed Seven Hills Hospital managed with 18 metric tonnes of oxygen, but the delegates said that a Delhi government hospital with the same bed capacity needs 32 metric tonnes of oxygen, the release said.

"Representatives of the Delhi government also inquired about how the BMC has established an effective system for proper use of oxygen," the civic body said. The BMC has set up six temporary jumbo COVID-19 hospitals in a very short period of time, for effective treatment of COVID-19 patients. The six hospitals have 8,915 beds capacity and more than 4000 staff work at these centres, the release said.

The BMC said that the team visited the Jumbo Covid Hospital set up at the Nesco Exhibition Center in Goregaon.

"They took a detailed look at the facilities available there and the various measures being taken," the BMC said, adding that they also got detailed information about the 'dialysis bed', 'ICU bed' and 'oxygen bed' at this place.

The representatives of the Delhi government also lauded the system of distribution of 80 per cent beds and all the beds in the intensive care unit of private hospitals through the ward war rooms.

At present, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases is 7,13,790, while the death toll is 15,100.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

