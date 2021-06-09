"At the end of this visit, the Delhi Government team said that the work done by BMC is exemplary and the 'Mumbai model' will be implemented in Delhi soon," the BMC said. The Delhi government team visited the Ward War Room of the two wards, D and K/East, to understand the management of COVID-19 patients and bed allotment by the BMC through the ward war rooms. The BMC has set up 24 ward level war rooms to decentralise emergency response.