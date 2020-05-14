Delhi govt tells Centre to allow shops, malls to open on odd-even basis: Report

Delhi government on Thursday laid out a list of suggestions to Centre for relaxations in the national capital after 17 May .

The current phase, which is the third phase since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of nationwide lockdown that commenced on 25 March in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, will end on 17 May, 2020

The Delhi government suggested to the Centre that after 17 May, buses, metro, autos, taxis be allowed to operate in the national capital with strict social-distancing norms, according to a report by Press Trust of India citing government sources.

Moreover, it also suggested that shops in markets, shopping complexes, malls be allowed to open on odd-even basis after the current lockdown period ends on 17 May, the source added.

"The government has suggested that opening of markets, complexes and malls should be allowed in Delhi. However, shops engaged in non-essential items in shopping complexes and malls should be allowed to operate on odd-even basis," a source said.

It also told Centre that movement of labourers be allowed within city as well as to allow construction activities.

The source added that Delhi government was also preparing to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) to allow various activities in the national capital in the next two to three days.

However, the Kejriwal-led government also told the Centre that no such activities to be allowed in the city's Covid-19 containment zones.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that different economic activities will be allowed in the city from 18 May based on decisions taken by the Centre on lockdown relaxation.

Meanwhile, the national capital today recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 472 fresh infections taking its tally to 8,470, the health department said. The death toll in the national capital rose to 115. Delhi's previous highest spike of 448 cases was recorded on May 7.

With inputs from PTI

