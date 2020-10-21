Delhi govt tells hotels, liquor shops: Ensure strict compliance of guidelines

NEW DELHI : To further prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government's excise department on Wednesday directed clubs, hotels, liquor shops and restaurants in the natinal capital to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to reports, Assistant commissioner (enforcement) has been ordered to deploy teams to check compliance of SOPs at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants in Delhi.

The department was taking action against those not following Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, an official told news agency PTI.

"All licensees of the excise department, GNCT of Delhi are hereby directed to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour i.e wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing and other relevant directions contained in the SOPs by their employees and their customers in letter and spirit at the licensed premises," the excise department said in an order.

Earlier in September, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued guidelines while allowing reopening of hotels, clubs and restaurants with only 50% of the approved seating capacity.

According to the SOPs, no standing customer has to be served liquor and all establishments also have to ensure provision for sanitiser dispenser and thermal scanning at the entrance.

"Effective and frequent sanitisation within premises shall be done at regular intervals with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and handwashing areas. Rooms, other service areas, seats/tables will be sanitised each time a customer leaves," the DDMA had said in its SOPs last month.

Meanwhile, Delhi on 20 October recorded around 3,579 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the overall tally in Delhi has mounted to over 3.36 lakh, while the death toll reached 6,081. Forty-one fatalities have been recorded in a span of 24 hours, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Delhi.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via