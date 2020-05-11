Home > News > India > Delhi govt to again pay 5,000 to construction workers
The govt plans to call 50 construction workers at a time through SMS for verification at the labour office to maintain social distancing norms, said Gopal Rai (Photo: ANI)
The govt plans to call 50 construction workers at a time through SMS for verification at the labour office to maintain social distancing norms, said Gopal Rai (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt to again pay 5,000 to construction workers

2 min read . Updated: 11 May 2020, 05:23 PM IST IANS

  • From May 15, online registration for financial assistance will be started. Verification will be done after May 25, Delhi labour minister Gopal Rai said
  • The first financial assistance to construction workers had cost the Delhi government around 20 crore

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government, here on Monday, announced another 5,000 financial assistance for construction workers in the city to help them tide over the extended lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, headed by Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

"From Tuesday, the second instalment of 5,000 will be credited to their bank accounts," Rai said and added, around 40,000 construction workers, registered with the board, received the assistance in March-April.

To help unregistered construction workers get registered, Rai said, "From May 15, online registration will be started. Verification will be done after May 25.

We plan to call 50 people at a time through SMS for verification at the labour office to maintain social distancing norms

The Delhi government on Monday announced another 5,000 financial assistance for construction workers in the city to help them tide over the extended lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, headed by Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

"From Tuesday, the second instalment of 5,000 will be credited to their bank accounts," Rai said and added, around 40,000 construction workers, registered with the board, received the assistance in March-April.

To help unregistered construction workers get registered, Rai said, "From May 15, online registration will be started. Verification will be done after May 25.

"We plan to call 50 people at a time through SMS for verification at the labour office to maintain social distancing norms."

The first financial assistance to construction workers had cost the Delhi government around 20 crore.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted the government would make another payment of 5,000 to construction workers.

On May 4, the Delhi government allowed construction. But the workers need to stay at the construction site.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout