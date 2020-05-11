Delhi govt to again pay 5,000 to construction workers

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government, here on Monday, announced another ₹5,000 financial assistance for construction workers in the city to help them tide over the extended lockdown.

The Delhi government on Monday announced another ₹5,000 financial assistance for construction workers in the city to help them tide over the extended lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, headed by Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

"From Tuesday, the second instalment of ₹5,000 will be credited to their bank accounts," Rai said and added, around 40,000 construction workers, registered with the board, received the assistance in March-April.

To help unregistered construction workers get registered, Rai said, "From May 15, online registration will be started. Verification will be done after May 25.

"We plan to call 50 people at a time through SMS for verification at the labour office to maintain social distancing norms."

The first financial assistance to construction workers had cost the Delhi government around ₹20 crore.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted the government would make another payment of ₹5,000 to construction workers.

On May 4, the Delhi government allowed construction. But the workers need to stay at the construction site.

