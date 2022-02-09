Delhi government has instructed all its departments, autonomous local and bodies to identify suitable locations and install public electric vehicle charging stations at their premises.

A subsidy of ₹6,000 per charging point is admissible for empanelled vendors. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said government employees will be able to charge their electric vehicles (EVs) during work hours.

"Electric vehicles are being promoted rapidly throughout Delhi in order to implement the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In Delhi, electric vehicle charging stations are being built speedily," he said, adding that these stations will now be installed in all government offices.

"The general public, in addition to government employees, will also be able to charge their vehicles here," the minister added.

Further, the heads of Delhi government departments may get in touch with their respective DISCOM indicating the locations where such charging infra is to be installed.

The government departments, which install the chargers at their premises through this process will obtain the chargers net of subsidy and therefore will not have to separately raise any claim for subsidy. Meanwhile, the vendors would claim the subsidy through DISCOM from transport department electric vehicle fund.

The Delhi transport department has also made available a guidebook to assess the EV charging needs of the department in terms of number of chargers.

All heads of government departments are hereby directed to ensure the installation of the EV charging stations at the premises of respective government buildings, especially those offices with high public dealings within a period of three months for promoting electric mobility, a government notification read.

In September-November quarter, electric vehicle sales in Delhi outperformed the sales of CNG and diesel vehicles, an official statement said.

In September and November 2021, EV sales in Delhi increased by 9.2 per cent. CNG vehicle sales, on the other hand, fell by 6.5 per cent in November. During this time, a total of 9,540 electric vehicles were sold.

In September, 2,873 were sold, 3,275 in October, and 3,392 vehicles in November. Following fuel-based vehicles in the list, electric vehicle sales have risen to second place, it said.

