Delhi govt to construct 89,400 EWS flats by 2025

The Delhi government will construct 89,400 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and slum dwellers across the national capital by 2025.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

These 89400 flats will be constructed in three phases in a total of 237 acres, with a deadline of 2022-2025, said the CMO.

"The 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' policy is the flagship policy of the Delhi government. We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people, should be completed in its due timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Urban Development Minister and DUSIB Vice-Chairperson Satyendar Jain, UD Principal Secretary Renu Sharma, along with other Delhi government officials and DUSIB board members.

DUSIB member Bipin Rai said that in the meeting, it was decided that the construction project of the EWS flats will be carried out on the vacant land of DUSIB.

"Out of 221 Acres of land available with DUSIB, at present 115 Acre land is being considered for construction of EWS Houses. Second, the land use of the land available with the DUSIB will be changed by the MCD, DDA, or any other authority. Third, the construction project will also be carried out on the vacant land from where the people have been shifted. Architect consultants will be appointed for the project in two months," read the release.

"In the first phase, 41400 houses will be constructed by the year 2022. In the second phase, 18000 houses will be constructed. In the third phase, 30000 EWS houses will be constructed across Delhi," it said.

The houses will be multi-storeyed, and five separate tenders will be called each in a lot of 8,000 houses. The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of ₹3,312 crores for 41400 flats ( ₹8 lakh per flat). (ANI)

