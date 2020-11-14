Delhi govt to construct 89,400 EWS flats by 2025

"Out of 221 Acres of land available with DUSIB, at present 115 Acre land is being considered for construction of EWS Houses. Second, the land use of the land available with the DUSIB will be changed by the MCD, DDA, or any other authority. Third, the construction project will also be carried out on the vacant land from where the people have been shifted. Architect consultants will be appointed for the project in two months," read the release.