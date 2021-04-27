Delhi government on Monday passed an order to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel as a Covid Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families.

In the order, the Delhi government said Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri will run the Community Health Centre (CHC) facility at Ashoka Hotel.

"A request has been received from Delhi High Court for setting up of CHC facility for the Justices and other judicial officers of Delhi High Court and their families," the government said.

The Delhi government asked New Delhi district Executive Magistrate, Dinesh Kumar Meena to coordinate with the Primus Hospital and the Hotel authorities for setting up the facility.

It said that biomedical waste disposal will be the responsibility of the hospital.

"The staff of hotel shall be provided with all protective gear and given basic adequate training. Ambulance for the transfer facility will be provided by Primus Hospital. For any shortage of hotel staff, the same will be provided by the Hospital," the order stated.

"All the services including room, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients, among other things shall be provided by the hotel. The charge shall be collected by the hospital and the hospital shall make the payment to the hotel. The Primus Hospital may accommodate their doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at their own expenses after deciding the rates mutually," it added.

Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, several judges of the Delhi High Court tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Delhi on Monday reported 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the national capital since the outbreak of the pandemic. This is the fifth successive day the metropolis has seen the highest daily fatalities due to coronavirus.

A Delhi Health Department bulletin said the total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,47,916 and the death toll has gone up to 14,628. The city now has 92,358 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

