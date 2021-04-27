OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel as Covid facility for HC Justices

Delhi government on Monday passed an order to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel as a Covid Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families.

In the order, the Delhi government said Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri will run the Community Health Centre (CHC) facility at Ashoka Hotel.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"A request has been received from Delhi High Court for setting up of CHC facility for the Justices and other judicial officers of Delhi High Court and their families," the government said.

The Delhi government asked New Delhi district Executive Magistrate, Dinesh Kumar Meena to coordinate with the Primus Hospital and the Hotel authorities for setting up the facility.

It said that biomedical waste disposal will be the responsibility of the hospital.

"The staff of hotel shall be provided with all protective gear and given basic adequate training. Ambulance for the transfer facility will be provided by Primus Hospital. For any shortage of hotel staff, the same will be provided by the Hospital," the order stated.

"All the services including room, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients, among other things shall be provided by the hotel. The charge shall be collected by the hospital and the hospital shall make the payment to the hotel. The Primus Hospital may accommodate their doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at their own expenses after deciding the rates mutually," it added.

Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, several judges of the Delhi High Court tested positive for coronavirus recently.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP)Premium Premium

Pentagon working on war footing to begin delivery of supplies to India within next few days

1 min read . 06:15 AM IST
US President Joe Biden will propose a tax hike on the investment gains of the wealthiest individuals to pay for his new plan to help US families, a top White House economist said Monday.Premium Premium

Joe Biden to propose tax hike on richest to pay for investments: White House

2 min read . 05:56 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.Premium Premium

India to receive first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on May 1: RDIF

1 min read . 05:38 AM IST
Indian immigrants and their offspring, some with deep pockets, are a powerful political force in the United States, and dozens of Indian Americans have roles in the Biden administration.Premium Premium

Indian American tech executives in US Congress organise COVID-19 aid to India

3 min read . 05:33 AM IST

Delhi on Monday reported 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the national capital since the outbreak of the pandemic. This is the fifth successive day the metropolis has seen the highest daily fatalities due to coronavirus.

A Delhi Health Department bulletin said the total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,47,916 and the death toll has gone up to 14,628. The city now has 92,358 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout