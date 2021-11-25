The Delhi government will deposit ₹5,000 in the bank accounts of affected workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to the rising air pollution levels in the national capital, announced state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

“I have given an order today to deposit ₹5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages," said Kejriwal.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court earlier in the day re-imposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) and directed the states to provide subsistence to workers from the funds collected as labour cess.

Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai also informed that instructions have been issued to the labour department to prepare a plan for providing financial assistance to workers affected by the ban.

"We have decided to ban construction and demolition activities again from Thursday. The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them financial assistance. We have directed the Labour Department to prepare a plan in this regard," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The government had on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from 29 November.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services will continue till 3 December.

However, "CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi from 27 November," Rai said.

