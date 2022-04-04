Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt to devise 14-point ‘summer action plan’ to curb air pollution. Read here

The minister stressed that 31% of the air pollution in Delhi is from local sources and the rest is from outside.
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Livemint

The plan is set to focus on open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies and other local sources 

NEW DELHI : National capital Delhi faces the worst of air pollution every year. The bad Air Quality Index of the city isn't something new. 

However, the Delhi government is set to create a 14 point summer action plan in order to combat the raging air pollution the city goes through, the Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

The plan is set to focus on open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming etc.

"We have decided to prepare a summer action like we have in winter to fight air pollution. Agencies concerned have been asked to prepare their respective plan by April 11," Rai said at a press conference.

The minister stressed that 31% of the air pollution in Delhi is from local sources and the rest is from outside. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!