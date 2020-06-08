Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in Delhi with over 1,000 fresh cases emerging daily, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that they would be holding a meeting with State Disaster Management Authority tomorrow, 9 June, to discuss Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Sisodia also informed that the meeting will have the discussion of whether community spread is occurring in Delhi or not.

"A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow on Covid-19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I'll participate in meeting," said Sisodia today, according to ANI reports.

Meanwhile, starting today, the Delhi government has opened restaurants and shopping malls, as well as its state borders for Haryana and Noida.

Apart from that, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is under self-isolation after he started showing symptoms of the virus. He is likely to undergo a test for covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, 51, reportedly suffers from diabetes and has chronic cough. He had chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Sunday where key decisions, including opening of borders and restricting treatment of patients in government and private hospitals, were taken.

On Sunday, Congress said that 25% COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi indicates the onset of community transmission and this was not the right time to unlock the city.

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said it was shameful that the COVID positivity rate in Delhi was the highest in the country and its recovery rate the lowest. This is because Delhi hospitals are in bad shape, he said, according to PTI reports.

Meanwhile, with 1,282 new coronavirus cases getting reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the national capital's case count reached 28,936 on Sunday.

Currently, Delhi has 17,125 active cases while 10,999 patients have recovered.

Delhi's virus-related death toll stands at 812, said Delhi Health Department in its bulletin.

