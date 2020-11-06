Delhi govt to ensure recycled wastewater to reuse in the city: Official

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused in the city.

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused in the city.

No treated water from any sewage treatment plant will be released into drains, he said during a visit to the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

No treated water from any sewage treatment plant will be released into drains, he said during a visit to the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"We will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused. The Delhi Jal Board will fulfil CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision of considering treated water as a resource and utilising every drop coming from STPs," he said.

Jain told officials that high-quality treated water from the 12 MGD Keshopur STP should be provided to farmers through a 30 kilometer irrigation canal network.

A pipeline should be laid to provide treated water to the lake in Paschim Vihar and nearby parks, green belts and forests, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.