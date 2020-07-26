NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday said the national capital will get a five-member committee to look into complaints of sexual harassment at workplaces soon.

Announcing the decision, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the panel will include members from the government, NGOs and civil society

The decision was taken after the minister chaired a review meeting on implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

“Gautam directed the Department of Women and Child Development to constitute a five-member committee to overview and monitor the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the composition may include some representatives from government, Non Government Organisation (NGO) sector and civil society," the statement said.

“The minister also instructed that a meeting should be convened through video conferencing with government department heads, in the first phase, in order to have an interface regarding implementation of the Act in their respective departments," it said.

The department was also directed to ensure the issuance of advertisements, in the form of display and text notices, for creating awareness among citizens along with all government and private sector entities on the provisions, facilitations and penalty clauses of the Act.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via