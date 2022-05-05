OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: From Oct 1, electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it, Kejriwal says
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the subsidised electricity in the national capital will be given only to those who ask for it. The new rule, Kejriwal said, will be implemented from 1 October.

The Delhi CM's comment came in view of the criticism the government is facing in the matter. 

Currently, upto 200 units electricity is free in the city and 50% subsidy is available for upto 400 units monthly consumption.

Addressing a press conference today evening, he said, "Now cheap electricity will be optional in Delhi. That is, if a power consumer wants electricity subsidy, then he will get free or subsidised electricity from now."

