In a statement, Sisodia said corona warriors of Delhi worked hard and sacrificed their lives, putting their service to protect humanity and society before their own lives.
NEW DELHI :
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the Delhi government will give an ex-gratia amount of ₹1 crore each to the families of 13 Covid warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.
"This scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of Corona warriors that the government and society are always with them," said Sisodia. However, the corona warriors risked their lives to get Delhi out of this crisis, he said.
The Deputy CM announced that the decision was taken during a meeting of the Group of Ministers on Friday.
In a statement, Sisodia said corona warriors of Delhi worked hard and sacrificed their lives, putting their service to protect humanity and society before their own lives.
Saluting their spirit on behalf of the Delhi Government, the deputy chief minister said while this amount would not compensate for the loss the families of the deceased have suffered, it will definitely contribute in helping them lead a dignified life.
Terming the Covid pandemic as "a terrible crisis for humanity", Sisodia said this it had created a fear in everyone's mind.