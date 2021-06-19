OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt to give 1 cr ex-gratia to families of 6 slain personnel: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that his government will give an ex-gratia of 1 crore to the families of six air force, Delhi Police and Civil Defence personnel who died in the line of duty.

Sisodia said that his government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who attained martyrdom while serving the country.

"Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity," the deputy chief minister said in an online briefing.

