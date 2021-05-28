The Delhi government has decided to give compensation up to ₹5 lakh to families of Covid-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has formed a committee of six doctors to prepare a framework for the compensation.

The committee will decide the framework based on which a maximum compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given.

It will have the right to examine any documents related to oxygen supply, stock, and storage from the hospital concerned.

"The committee would meet at least twice a week either physically or through VC at a fixed time. The committee will be empowered to seek any documents from the concerned hospitals, including records of oxygen supply, storage and stock position," an official said.

The committee will check the steps taken by the hospital for maintaining sufficient oxygen stock with respect to the patients admitted there, it added.

It will send its report to the principal secretary (Health), Delhi, on a weekly basis.

Earlier this month, 12 patients at Delhi's Batra Hospital, including a senior doctor, died due to a shortage of oxygen.

On 24 April, 20 Covid patients had died at Jaipur Golden Hospital as the frantic hunt for oxygen continued while Covid-19 cases surged in the national capital.

Other compensations

Earlier, the Delhi administration had announced ₹50,000 compensation for families whose sole breadwinner died due to Covid-19.

In addition to this, the government will also provide free education for kids who lost both parents due to the virus. ₹2,500 will also be given every month till they are 25 years old.

Poor families struggling during the pandemic-induced lockdown will be given free ration.

"We may not be able to repair the loss of a loved one. But we can definitely help you out in this dark hour. Any family that has had a Covid death will get ex gratia of ₹50,000," said Kejriwal earlier this month.

"If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, if the wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents," the Delhi CM added.

