Delhi govt to go back to old liquor policy

In the midst of an ongoing investigation by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the Delhi government has decided to reinstate retail booze sales for a period of six months. The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for two months each, will expire on July 31. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has not yet received the draft policy for approval.

