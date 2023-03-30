Delhi govt to hold meeting on Covid situation amid spurt in virus cases: Officials2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:28 AM IST
With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll due to the viral infection stands at 26,526
The Delhi government will hold a meeting on the Covid situation today amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The national capital saw a rise in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and also the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
