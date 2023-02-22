The Delhi government will soon roll out its aggregator policy for two-, three- and four-wheelers, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday. Kailash Gahlot's comment comes a day after the Transport department cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The Delhi government has proposed several measures to regulate the operation of bike taxis in the national capital which includes permits to police verification of drivers, commercial registration of vehicles to GPS-fitted two-wheelers, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. According to the official the rules may soon be notified by the government. Currently, three cab aggregators — Ola, Uber and Rapido — offer bike taxis, which have steadily been increasing in popularity as they are more affordable and faster in traffic than four-wheeler taxis or auto-rickshaws.

According to the framework, aggregators may have to maintain a fully electric fleet, get drivers verified by police, apply for a licence and permits for drivers, and seek commercial registration of bikes, transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said to Hindustan Times. He said the vehicles will also have to be fitted with GPS trackers to ensure passenger safety.

"Aggregator policy for 2W (two-wheelers), 3W (three-wheelers) and 4W (four-wheelers) is in its final stage and will be rolled out soon helping them to apply for grant of license under the new scheme," he said in a tweet.

The use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The first offence could lead to a fine of ₹5,000 while a second offence could incur a ₹10,000 fine and imprisonment of up to a year, the department said in a public notice.

"It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and rules made thereunder.

"The... violation is a contravention of the registration condition of the vehicle which is punishable under Section 192 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, having punishment for the first offense up to ₹5000, and for a second or subsequent offense with imprisonment which may extend to one year with fine up to ₹10,000 beside impounding of the vehicle," read the public notice.

In addition, the driver's licence will be suspended for a minimum three months under the direction of a Supreme Court committee, it said.

“We have held several public and stakeholder consultations in the matter and the policy will ensure passengers’ convenience and safety, and will address environmental concerns, while facilitating the smooth operations of bike taxis. More consultations with stakeholders will be done before the policy is rolled out."