The Delhi government has proposed several measures to regulate the operation of bike taxis in the national capital which includes permits to police verification of drivers, commercial registration of vehicles to GPS-fitted two-wheelers, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. According to the official the rules may soon be notified by the government. Currently, three cab aggregators — Ola, Uber and Rapido — offer bike taxis, which have steadily been increasing in popularity as they are more affordable and faster in traffic than four-wheeler taxis or auto-rickshaws.