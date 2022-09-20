Delhi govt to issue pension cards to elderly and differently-abled

Delhi govt to issue pension cards to elderly and differently-abled2 min read . 09:55 PM IST
The Delhi Government will soon start issuing pension cards to the elderly and differently-abled people to make their pension disbursement convenient
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to soon issue pension cards to the elderly and differently-abled to make their pension disbursal more convenient. The Minister for Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam in the Delhi Government also asked officials during a meeting to expedite the pension disbursal process.
"The elderly and differently-abled people eagerly wait for the pension provided by the government every month. It is our duty to ensure that they are given a pension in a timely manner so that they can buy essential items conveniently," he said.
"The Delhi government will soon issue pension cards to the elderly and differently-abled. We are preparing the blueprint for the same. The new system will ease the process of disbursement of pension," Gautam said.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government provides a monthly pension of ₹2500 to 4.5 lakh elderly people and 1.14 lakh differently able citizens of the city.
The news comes days after Delhi Transport Commission also decided to disburse pensions to its 12,000 existing and former employees based on DTC Pension Scheme 1992.
“The DTC pension scheme was sanctioned by the central government's Ministry of Surface Transport on November 23, 1992 for the benefit of employees of the corporation on the same pattern as for the central government employees", an official statement said.
Delhi govt to reduce budget for conducting exams in schools for 2022-23
The Department of Education (DoE) issued a circular informing about the Delhi Government's decision to reduce the budget for conducting exams in the schools run by it from ₹125 to ₹90 per student for 2022-23.
"All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that necessary budget allocation -- ₹90 per student from Class 1 to Class 11 -- has been made to the schools for the conduct of exams for the year 2022-23," the circular dated September 16 said.
