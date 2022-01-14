Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday will be inaugurating 100 new AC CNG buses. According to the Chief Minister's office, CM Kejriwal will flag off the 100 new Low-floor CNG AC buses at 12 PM today.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal will flag off 100 new Low-floor CNG AC buses on Friday, 14th January 2022, at 12 noon," CMO Delhi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, the new AC CNG buses are fully compliant with the BS-VI emission standards. The 12-metre Low Floor buses will be equipped with facilities like GPS, CCTvs, panic buttons among others.

Transport Department officials said that these buses will also have a facility for live video streaming in case of emergency and will be equipped with a fire detection and suppression system.

These buses will have pink seats for women passengers.

"Congratulations Delhiites. Another step of the Delhi government in the direction of strengthening public transport service. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will tomorrow on January 14 flag off 100 AC CNG buses equipped with modern facilities like CCTV, panic button, GPS from Rajghat Depot at 12 noon," Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

दिल्लीवासियों को शुभकामनाएं!

सार्वजनिक परिवहन सेवा को सुदृढ़ करने की दिशा में दिल्ली सरकार का एक और महत्वपूर्ण क़दम। कल 14.01.2022,दोपहर 12 बजे माननीय CM श्री @ArvindKejriwal अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं जैसे CCTV,पैनिक बटन,GPS आदि से लैस 100 AC CNG बसों का शुभारंभ राजघाट डिपो से करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/55I4wp9wKs — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) January 13, 2022

In November last year, the Delhi cabinet had approved the induction of 190 low-floor, air-conditioned, CNG buses into the city's public transport fleet.

In November, Transport Minister Gahlot said in a tweet, "Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today, under the leadership of Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal cleared the proposal for induction of 190 Low floor AC CNG buses fitted with CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons, and differently-abled friendly (sic)."

The Delhi government currently operates a total of 3,033 buses under the Cluster scheme. And, a total of approximately 3,500 new electric buses are also getting added to the DTC and Cluster fleet according to an induction plan of the transport department, it said.

