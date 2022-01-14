Delhi govt to launch 100 new AC CNG buses today. Check nine unique features

"Congratulations Delhiites. Another step of the Delhi government in the direction of strengthening public transport service. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will tomorrow on January 14 flag off 100 AC CNG buses equipped with modern facilities like CCTV, panic button, GPS from Rajghat Depot at 12 noon," Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

